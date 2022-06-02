Doordarshan adds FoodFood channel to its DTH service

(Photo: DD)

India’s public TV broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) has added the food lifestyle channel FoodFood to DD Free Dish, the country’s only free-to-air direct-to-home service.

FoodFood was started over a decade ago by masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor. It will now reach more than 40 million households thanks to DD Free Dish’s wide reach.

It’s the first time the service has had a dedicated food channel.

Kapoor said he firmly believed that food was a universal language that broke all barriers. He said he wanted to reach as many people as possible who were looking for more relevant content on food.

DD Free Dish is also adding a new sports channel, MyCam, in addition to the existing DD Sports channel. It said the new line-up would make the DTH service more diverse and engaging.