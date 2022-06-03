Australia’s ABC unveils special shows to mark 90th birthday

Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, has announced a range of new shows as it prepares to celebrate its 90th birthday.

The shows include a two-hour live television special, ABC 90 Celebrate! It will screen on 30 June, two days before the broadcaster’s 90th birthday on 2 July.

The special will feature cast reunions, special guests and performances from some of Australia’s biggest acts, and the ABC has promised it will be an incredible night.

Other new shows include a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Foreign Correspondent, a popular ABC series, and a show examining the ABC’s history of indigenous broadcasting.

ABC Chair Ita Buttrose said: “For 90 years the ABC has been a vibrant and crucial part of the Australian way of life. We are not just celebrating 90 years since our first broadcast, but 90 years serving the people of Australia as their national broadcaster.

“This is an opportunity for Australians everywhere to celebrate an institution they rely on and love.”

ABC Director of Entertainment and Specialist Michael Carrington said: “With the increasing amount of global content available to audiences, ABC’s role as the home of Australian stories has never been more vital.

“Our commitment to supporting the local screen industry, nurturing new talent both on and behind the camera and connecting with all Australians through quality content continues to be our priority.”