BroadcastAsia returns as a physical event

(Photo: BroadcastAsia)

BroadcastAsia 2022, a major trade show for broadcasters, has taken place in Singapore after being held as a virtual event for the past two years because of the global pandemic.

The show, held at Singapore Expo on 1-3 June, featured a conference and an exhibition, and covered the latest trends in broadcast media, broadcast technology, content and production, and e-sports and gaming.

Participants were able to gain insights on how VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality) and new technology are creating new content experiences.

They were able to explore the latest creative production technologies that are set to transform the broadcast industry and discuss content monetisation models that work in the Asia-Pacific region.

As the broadcasting industry emerges from the pandemic, which saw a surge in remote technologies, Charles Sevior, CTO, Dell Technologies, had words of advice at the conference.

“When everyone gets together physically, it sparks creativity. The media industry thrives on this, so it is crucial to know that remote production is a tool but we should not let it take over the way we produce things.”