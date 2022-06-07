New BBC conservation show focuses on Maldives

The BBC has announced that the first episode of a new programme airing this month, Extreme Conservation, will look at the existential threat facing the Maldives as some of its islands are being washed off the map.

BBC wildlife and conservation presenter Michaela Strachan travels across the Maldives meeting those trying to save it.

She focuses on technology being developed to help support coral reefs, solutions in development to battle the effects of land reclamation and the efforts being made by resorts to further sustainable tourism.

Michaela Strachan says: “I had such an amazing trip to the Maldives. This is a country that’s facing head on the devastating effects of climate change – effects that are very real and very immediate.

“I met conservationists and scientists who are coming up with exciting and pioneering projects, creative minds that are thinking out of the box.

“It was incredibly inspiring to see bright individuals working together to come up with solutions. It really gave me hope for the future of these beautiful islands.”

Extreme Conservation: The Maldives will be showing on BBC World News on 11 June at 09:30 and 21:30 UTC and 12 June at 02:30 and 15:30 UTC.