China’s CMG launches media action on protecting environment

(Photo: CGTN)

Major news companies of Africa have teamed up with the China Media Group (CMG) to roll out a joint initiative in environmental protection.

‘Speaking for Nature Media Action for China-Africa Environment Protection’ was launched in Kenya’s capital Nairobi as part of the celebrations to mark World Environment Day on June 5.

More than 30 representatives from media, international organisations and government departments attended the ceremony, CGTN reports.

In his opening speech, Cao Ri, the acting bureau chief of CMG Africa, called for joint action in environmental protection.

“Living in harmony with nature is a value long upheld by the African people. This demonstration of ecological ethics should be an inspiration for us all,” he said, outlining the purpose of the initiative and proposing a more global approach to dialogue and multilateral cooperation on matters of ecological protection.

Representatives from African media spoke of their role as broadcasters and publishers in creating environmental awareness among the public. “Media is the one that informs the public and also educates the public,” Samuel Maina, the acting managing director of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, said.

He called for more exchange programmes between China and African media to strengthen environmental reporting, using the latest technological advances.

Victor Nyambok of the World Wide Fund for Nature spoke on the need to help media simplify and make environmental stories interesting in order for the public to relate with their reporting.