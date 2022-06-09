Deutsche Welle highlights the art scenes in 5 Asian cities

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle has launched a docuseries highlighting the vibrant art scenes in five major Asian cities.

The new five-part series, Art.See.Asia, is a traveller’s art guide to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta and Taipei. It airs weekly from 1 June.

A tandem production of DW Culture and Documentaries and Distribution Asia, the series was initially launched on 24 OTT-partner streaming platforms in 10 Asian countries.

Following its successful launch, reaching around 2.7 million views in March and April 2022, Art.See.Asia will air weekly on DW TV and stream on-demand in June worldwide.

Each episode is constructed around a different location and presented by a local artist who takes viewers on a unique cultural journey of discovery.

These range from exploring architecture and accessing an insider’s guide to classical and contemporary art to hunting artworks tucked in the nooks and crannies of each urban setting. For more information, visit dw.com/art-see-asia. Watch Episode 1, Kuala Lumpur, here.