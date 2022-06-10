13 teams to compete in ABU Robocon 2022

Thirteen teams from across Asia will compete in ABU Robocon 2022, the ABU’s popular annual robot contest among college teams.

The final on 21 August will be hosted in New Delhi by India’s public TV broadcaster Doordarshan and will take place online.

Teams from Cambodia, China, Egypt, Fiji, Hong Kong-China, India (two teams as host), Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal and Thailand will take part.

This year the contest will be based on Lagori, an ancient game originating in southern India. Two teams compete, the Seeker and the Hitter. After the Seeker has built a stone tower, the Hitter throws balls to knock it down and then throws balls at the Seeker players to prevent them rebuilding it.

Each game consists of two rounds, with the two teams reversing roles in the second. Each team must therefore build two robots.

Last year saw a team from Indonesia, Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology, take the title. Shandong Radio and TV hosted Robocon 2021, supported by the National Radio and Television Administration of China.

Robocon 2023 will be hosted by National Television of Cambodia (TVK) in August 2023. The organisers hope to make it a physical contest, as it was before the global pandemic.