ABU Sports Group Conference looks at key coverage issues

The ABU Sports Group Conference took place online on 8 June and addressed some of the key issues involving broadcasters’ sports coverage.

The conference was chaired by the Sports Group Chair, Lorraine Yuen of TVB-Hong Kong. The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, welcomed participants.

In his report, the Director ABU Sports, Cai Yanjiang, noted that the current sports media market was volatile, with many events making a comeback after the pandemic but others being postponed because of fresh Covid-19 outbreaks.

Public broadcasters needed to adapt to the changing market, he said, pledging that ABU Sports would work alongside members to help them find the right answers.

The conference included a members forum and an exchange of information session featuring four presentations.

Surender Singh of DD Sports Channel in India looked at how the country’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, was covering important sports events.

Jingsi Li of China Media Group spoke on the making of ‘One Dream’, a 60-minute CGTN documentary celebrating the Beijing Winter Olympics, which was made widely available.

Ahmad Shafiq Mirza of RTM-Malaysia described how the broadcaster covered the 2022 SEA Games in Hanoi. And Darang S. Candra of Niko partners gave an insight into online gaming in Asia and the Pacific.

The next Sports Group Conference will take place as a physical event in New Delhi on 25-26 November 2022 as part of the ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings.