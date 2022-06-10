Australia’s SBS reaffirms First Nations commitment

Australian public broadcaster SBS has reaffirmed its commitment to increasing the prominence of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories and perspectives.

The broadcaster has released its Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) 2022-2026, outlining this commitment, including delivering more First Nations content in more than 60 languages across the network.

In its fifth RAP, and its first Elevate RAP, SBS’s vision is to contribute to greater recognition that the knowledge and stories of First Nations peoples are enriching to everyone in a thriving, multicultural Australia.

SBS is accelerating its reconciliation journey through strengthened commitments involving all parts of the organisation, with a focus on using its unique position as Australia’s dedicated Indigenous and multicultural broadcaster to connect the newest Australians with the custodians of the oldest living culture on Earth.

Over the next four years, SBS will implement activities and initiatives that increase the visibility and presence of First Nations perspectives across SBS’s platforms in multiple languages, every day.

These include further embedding Indigenous news and perspectives as part of SBS audio and digital services in more than 60 languages, through SBS’s TV news coverage in English, Arabic and Mandarin, and through landmark programming which amplifies national issues from an Indigenous lens.

SBS’s Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan June 2022 – June 2026 is available here.