Abeer Nehme – all-style specialist

Abeer Nehme is a Lebanese lyricist, composer, musicologist and one of the finest voices in the Arab world. She is considered one of the world’s minorities who performs in more than twenty languages, making her the ambassador of cultural and musical dialogue in the region.

Song list:

1. Bala Ma Nhess

2. Talfantellak

3. Kermali

4. Kahwa

5. Haydi Dini

6. Addaysh Bhebak

7. Byebaa Nass

8. Ya Tara.

Photo: Radio Liban