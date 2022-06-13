NHK STRL researches screens that can be rolled up

(Photo: NHK STRL)

NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories (STRL) are conducting research into flexible displays that can be carried around rolled up, attached like posters and installed with bends.

There is a wide range of applications for the display, including not only making it easy to transport, install and store large screens using thin and light flexible displays but also enabling easy shape changing from a flat panel to an immersive curved panel display.

The display is intended for use when one or more people are watching TV on a large screen and as an immersive experience for games, online meetings and tours.

The display used in the research has a panel size of 30 inches, a panel thickness of around 0.5mm, and a display-part weight of around 100g.

It was created by forming organic light-emitting diode (OLED) elements which glow red, green and blue when a current is passed through them with high precision on thin plastic film.

The researchers note that although the OLED display used in the research makes it possible to enjoy high-quality video with high contrast levels, degradation such as burn-in tends to occur over the passage of time.

