Sonata No 20 by Sihui Chen

16-year-old Sihui Chen has started playing the piano at the age of five. She also plays other musical instruments including violin, cello and double bass. At present, she is a student of the Junior Music Programme at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts under the tutelage of Professor Eleanor Wong.

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32