ABUdigital 2022 zeroes in on the latest trends

#ABU digital, the ABU’s premier digital media show, is underway virtually, with 20 speakers from 11 countries providing insights into the latest digital trends.

The two-day show, on 15-16 June, is a meeting space for digital content creators, covering topics ranging from storytelling and the power of platforms to the metaverse and connected audiences.

Kicking it off, the ABU Director of Programming, Yasu Nagahata, expressed his gratitude to all speakers and participants.

With Malaysian artist and designer Nini Marini playing host, day one featured two keynotes. In the first, Ezra Eeman, Change Director, Mediahuis, spoke on The New Dimensions of Storytelling.

“Social is where discovery and influence starts,” he said, extolling the opportunities of digital social media platforms for content creators. “Every moment has its opportunity.”

A track on the power of platforms saw a keynote from Zhou Peng, Head of International Operation & Content Distribution, YOUKU. He addressed the topic Connecting Souls: Platforms for the Young (and Young-at-Heart).

He described how streaming platforms like YOUKU are playing the role of connecting younger audiences, using social networks and content localisation.

The two tracks on day one also featured seven other speakers from Australia, China, Italy, Singapore and the UK on topics ranging from developing TikTok content to digital noise and how to rise above it.