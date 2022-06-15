China’s CMG discusses cooperation with Muscat media

(Photo: Times of Oman)

A delegation from China Media Group (CMG) has visited the headquarters of Muscat Media Group (MMG) to discuss cooperation and the exchange of news material between the two groups.

The Chinese delegation was headed by Chang Lee, Executive Director of CMG’s regional office for the Middle East, and the MMG delegation by its CEO, Ahmed Essa Al Zedjali, the Times of Oman reports.

Mr Al Zedjali said the exchange of news reports, video material and photos generated by the two groups would go a long way in facilitating positive ties between the two countries.

He said the media could play a significant role in highlighting economic and investment opportunities in both the countries. It could also disseminate information on tourism sites and landmarks in the two countries, thus promoting tourist traffic.

In this context, he said the media could encourage Chinese tourists to visit the Sultanate, particularly in view of the oncoming winter season.

Ms Chang spoke of CMG’s worldwide reach and said it would provide MMG with reports on the latest news and developments in China.

Following the meeting, the Chinese delegation toured MMG headquarters and took a look at the equipment used for the live broadcast of programmes.