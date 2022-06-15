Radio Pakistan ‘a historic asset’

(Photo: Radio Pakistan)

Pakistan’s Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid, has said Radio Pakistan is a historic asset of the country and has played a pivotal role in informing, educating and entertaining the people.

She was addressing a ceremony at Radio Pakistan in Karachi on 14 June to pay tribute to the legendary singers of the country on the 75th Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

Ms Shahid expressed appreciation to the organisers of the event and said she hoped more such programmes would be held in future.

Earlier, the Station Director Radio Pakistan, Manzoor Kamran, in his welcome address paid tribute to the legendary singers who represented Pakistan all over the world.