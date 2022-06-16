Kathryn Fink named SBS Director of Television

(Photo: SBS)

Australian public broadcaster SBS has announced that international media executive Kathryn Fink will take up the role of Director of Television on 4 July.

Australian-born Ms Fink has over 30 years’ industry experience, having worked in major media markets including Los Angeles, New York and Hong Kong. She held senior positions overseeing content and operations for television and streaming services including the Walt Disney Company, Sky Italia and News Corp.

She was most recently General Manager, Media for the Walt Disney Company in Italy responsible for Disney+, PayTV channels, original content production and content sales up until 2021.

She also served as Managing Director at the Fox Networks Group in Italy and played a key role in the launch of Sky Italia in 2003.

James Taylor, SBS Managing Director, said: “Kathryn brings a real breadth of experience to the role having worked across multiple continents, including America, Asia and Europe, and on all aspects of the global TV and streaming space – from content production to operations and distribution, and across entertainment, fiction, factual and sports programming.”

Ms Fink said: “I am excited by the prospect of working with the talented and dedicated team to continue to deliver innovative, world-class content that explores, challenges and celebrates contemporary Australia, with the most distinctive multiplatform offering in the country.”

Her appointment follows an international search, following the departure of Marshall Heald after 14 years with the organisation earlier this year.