MBC President and ABU Secretary-General share insights

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, visited Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea on 16 June and had a meeting with Sung Jae Park, President and CEO of MBC.

The two leaders shared their experience and relations between the ABU and MBC over the past years and exchanged insights and plans including the roles of public broadcasters in this ever-changing media industry. It was meaningful that both leaders confirmed their commitment to the further development of the public media sector.

President Park also wished his best for the ABU General Assembly 2022, the first face-to-face GA after two years of running the GA and other meetings online.

“We are pleased to be a proud partner with the ABU, with 250 members from all around the world,” he said. “The upcoming ABU General Assembly will be an epitome of global knowledge sharing in the media business.”