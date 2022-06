Modernising traditional Vietnamese music

In recent years, Vietnamese music lovers have witnessed the birth of many works combining traditional and modern music. It creates a new music product bearing the charm and beauty of folk culture while featuring the freshness of the modern arts.

Song list:

1. Night Drum Beats Cause Longing for Absent Husband

2. Song of ten virtues

3. Go back to hometown

4. Sitting against the boat side

5. Đập Nàng Khọt

Singer Hà Myo [Photo: VOV]