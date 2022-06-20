Fiji TV and Prasar Bharati agree to cooperate

(Photo: Indian High Commission in Suva)

India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, and Fiji TV have signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation and collaboration on broadcasting.

The High Commissioner of India in Suva announced the signing on its Twitter feed on 16 June.

Prasar Bharati includes India’s public TV service, Doordarshan, and All India Radio.

Fiji Television provides both free-to-air and pay-TV services to Fiji, Papua New Guinea and other countries in the Pacific.