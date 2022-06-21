Fiji’s FBC receives mobile journalism kits from Australia

(Photo: FBC)

The Australian High Commissioner to Fiji handed over mobile journalism (MOJO) kits to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation on 20 June that will add to its newsroom capacity.

This initiative is part of a relationship between the FBC, the Australian government’s Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS) and the ABC’s Pacific Prepared programme.

The High Commissioner, John Feakes, said the MOJO kits, which were lightweight and could be deployed in the field, would boost climate change reporting in Fiji. He said it was exciting to see how local journalists were taking control of their own news content.

FBC’s Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, said it was a privilege to receive equipment that fitted into the system.

“This goes a long way in highlighting these issues not only about our communities, but about our country as a whole in terms of how we grapple with the growing issue of natural disaster.”

Pacific Prepared presenter Fred Hooper is in the country and will be visiting various communities over the next three weeks.

He said it was pleasing to work with reporters from Fiji, given their vast understanding and experiences with climate change.