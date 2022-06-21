Maria Ressa opens Global Media Forum in Bonn

(Photo: DW)

Philippine journalist and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa has opened Deutsche Welle’s Global Media Forum in Bonn.

In her opening address on 20 June, Ms Ressa focused on how journalists could rebuild the trust that had been destroyed by illiberal governments.

“The three pillars of technology, journalism and the community will help rebuild trust in journalism,” she said. “If you don’t have facts, you don’t have truth; if you don’t have truth, you don’t have trust.”

DW’s Director General, Peter Limbourg, emphasised the challenges of reporting the war in Ukraine.

“This is one of the times in history when journalism can definitely prove its relevance. We cannot stop the war, but we can contribute to decisive political action by keeping the fate of hundreds of thousands of people in the headlines,” he said.

“We are facing a storm of disinformation, propaganda and censorship. When the free and independent voices work together, we can withstand this storm and make a difference.”