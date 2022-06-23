Australia’s ABC a big winner at the Logie Awards

Australia’s public broadcaster, the ABC, won more awards than any other network at the 2022 TV Week Logie Awards, announced on 19 June at a ceremony on the Gold Coast.

The ABC picked up three ‘Most Popular’ awards voted on by Australian audiences, and five ‘Most Outstanding’ awards as voted by an industry panel of experts.

ABC’s drama dominated with Fires and The Newsreader winning multiple accolades including the coveted TV Week Silver Logies for Most Outstanding Drama Series and Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie category.

Anna Torv was named Most Outstanding Actress for her role in The Newsreader. Richard Roxburgh won the Most Outstanding Actor award for his role in Fires.

The Bluey juggernaut continued to soar, with the hugely popular animated children’s series winning another Logie for Most Outstanding Children’s Program.

Audience favourite Tony Armstrong was awarded the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent for his role on News Breakfast, while Kitty Flanagan and Guy Pearce were both voted audience favourites, winning their respective Most Popular categories.

The Logies are an annual gathering to celebrate Australian television, sponsored and organised by TV Week magazine.