India’s public broadcaster ‘most trusted broadcast news brand’

Doordarshan and All India Radio, both part of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, are the country’s most trusted broadcast news brand, according to a survey by the Reuters Institute.

While the Times of India newspaper is the single most trusted news brand, with a 74 percent rating, All India Radio is second with 72 percent and Doordarshan fourth with 71 percent – ahead of all other news broadcasters.

“Legacy print brands and public broadcasters, such as DD News and All India Radio, continue to enjoy high trust among the survey respondents, while 24-hour television news channels are less well trusted along with newer digital-born brands,” the Digital News Report 2022 says.

The government’s Press Information Bureau said: “That India trusts its good old public broadcaster the most has been corroborated again.”

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2022 measured the digital news consumption based on a YouGov survey of over 93,000 online news consumers in 46 markets, covering half of the world’s population.