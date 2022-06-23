MEASAT-3d satellite launched from French Guiana

Malaysia’s latest satellite, MEASAT-3d, was successfully launched into orbit from French Guiana on 23 June, mounted on an Ariane-5 rocket.

The satellite, which belongs to Malaysian communications satellite operator MEASAT, is expected to significantly improve the country’s internet services and speed, especially in rural areas.

Described as the most comprehensive and complex satellite in MEASAT’s fleet, it costs RM1.2 billion (more than US$270 million) and has a lifespan of 18 years.

With the launch of MEASAT-3d, several new communication services will be made available by August.

The satellite, weighing 5,600kg, can provide fast broadband services and support high data flow known as High Throughput Satellite (HTS), which is important in the provision of high-bandwidth services.

Chief operating officer Yau Chyong Lim said MEASAT’s CONNECTme NOW would link 10,000 sites in the next three years to serve more than two million people in remote areas.