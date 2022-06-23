The ABU Family expresses its sincere sympathy and condolences to the people of Afghanistan

In a message to ABU members in Afghanistan, the Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, has described as heartbreaking the loss of over 1,000 lives in the earthquake that hit Paktika province on 22 June, claiming over 1,000 lives.

“This tragedy couldn’t have struck in more difficult times as Afghanistan is going through a transition period with so many challenges,” he said.

“However, I am confident that even with this compounded challenge our Afghanistan members will continue to offer the people timely information and hope for the future.”

He said the ABU was ready to provide immediate assistance to members in the form of online Disaster Risk Reduction media training, to increase their capacity to inform and educate people about possible future disasters.

He encouraged members to take up the opportunity, which would be followed by more tailored training to empower the media in Afghanistan to save lives.