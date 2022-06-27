Singapore’s CNA wins 23 awards at World Media Festivals

CNA’s news, current affairs and documentary programmes have won a total of 23 awards at the prestigious World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards 2022 in Hamburg, Germany.

The awards included 13 gold awards, nine silver and one special award. These formed the bulk of the 34 awards won by Mediacorp, the parent company of CNA.

The annual international awards celebrate television and corporate media solutions globally, particularly audiovisual and online productions in the areas of information, education and entertainment.

CNA current affairs programme Regardless of Race: 5 Years On won both a gold award for best documentary (society and social issues) and the “Hand in Hand” Special Award.

The two-part series, a follow-up to CNA’s 2016 ground-breaking documentary on race, revisits the issue in the wake of multiple reports of racist incidents in Singapore since the pandemic began. Watch the programme here.

Among the other gold awards won by CNA was the fourth episode of its mega-hit series Inside Maximum Security, which won the award for best documentary (human relations and values).

In the news reports and features category, two CNA Correspondent specials, Inside Taiwan’s Phone Scam Rings and Saving Endangered Animals in Malaysia, also garnered golds.