Radio Pakistan marks 75 years of country’s independence

Radio Pakistan has launched a series of programmes to mark the country’s 75th anniversary celebrations and highlight its progress in various fields since its inception.

Pakistan became independent on 15 August 1947 after the partition of British India.

The programmes include talk-shows, interviews, reports, documentaries, quiz competitions and excerpts from the speeches of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders of the independence movement.

Through these programmes, the News and Current Affairs and Programme wings will highlight the history of Pakistan, important events, achievements and noted contributions by various personalities over the past 75 years.

The programmes also aim to explain to young people the rationale behind the creation of Pakistan and promote patriotism and national harmony.