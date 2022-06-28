Singapore’s Mediacorp to broadcast Commonwealth Games

Singapore’s Mediacorp will provide live coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and August.

Sports fans will be able to catch Team Singapore in action at the Games from 29 July to 9 August on multiple platforms offered by Mediacorp, CNA reports.

Viewers can enjoy free coverage of the event on the digital entertainment service meWATCH, Mediacorp’s free-to-air Channel 5 and YouTube.

The action will include live coverage of the various sporting events, the opening and closing ceremonies, daily highlights, and on-demand coverage of full events and highlights of various events.

Singapore will be represented by 67 athletes at the Games, which features 72 nations and territories, in events such as athletics, badminton, gymnastics, lawn bowls, swimming and wrestling.

Singapore’s contingent includes two para-athletes in powerlifting and swimming. The Games is the first multi-sport event to feature an integrated parasports programme.