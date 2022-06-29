CMG to launch new TV and radio channels in Hong Kong

(Photo: CMG)

The China Media Group (CMG) will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China by launching new TV and radio channels there.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) will debut its documentary channel on 1 July. The same day, Radio The Greater Bay will air its inaugural broadcast at FM 102.8. Both are CMG networks.

CMG President Shen Haixiong joined Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a launch ceremony in Beijing on 24 June to commemorate the occasion.

Ms Lam said the two channels would help residents of the Greater Bay connect with their fellow citizens on the mainland.

Mr Shen said the channels would help communicate national policies and development strategies, but also enhance regional coverage. It was essential to “shine a light on Hong Kong stories” to extol the region’s charms as well as “traditional Chinese culture”, he said.

The two channels will join those already on air in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, including CCTV-1, CCTV-4, CCTV-11, CCTV-13 and CGTN English TV Channel.