DD Sports to broadcast India’s cricket tour of West Indies

India’s public TV broadcaster Doordarshan will provide exclusive, live coverage of India’s cricket tour of the West Indies in July-August.

The eight matches will be shown on the DD Sports channel on all cable and direct-to-home platforms including DD Free Dish, Doordarshan’s free-to-air satellite TV platform.

The tour comprises three ODI and five T-20 matches, starting on 22 July and ending on 7 August.

In addition to the live telecast of the cricket matches, DD Sports will air special shows based on pre-match and post-match analysis with cricket experts and celebrities.