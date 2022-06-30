Iran, Syria boost media cooperation as IRIB head visits Damascus

(Photo: Press TV)

An official Iranian delegation led by the head of national broadcaster IRIB, Peyman Jebelli, has held talks in Damascus with Syria’s prime minister, Hussein Arnous, to discuss closer media cooperation and other issues.

Mr Arnous called for the expansion of ties with Iranian media outlets to unmask what he described as false media campaigns by some countries to mislead public opinion on events in West Asia.

Mr Jebelli, who also met the Minister of Information, Butrous Hallaq, stressed the importance of strong cooperation in confronting the media war against the two countries, Iran’s Press TV reports.

His delegation later signed agreements on cooperation with Syrian media outlets.