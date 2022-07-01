Indian government ‘exploring technology partnerships’

The Indian government has said it is exploring partnerships with the private sector to ensure Indian students are in tune with upcoming technology trends in the media and entertainment sector.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, made the announcement at an international conference on media and entertainment in Mumbai on 26 June, Indiantelevision.com reports.

“The radio, film and entertainment industry has a huge employment opportunity as we leapfrog into the digital era of quality content creation,” he said.

“Many job roles have emerged in the field – video editing, colour grading, visual effects, sound design, rotoscoping, 3D modelling, etc.

“Each job role in this sector requires a specific set of skills and competencies. It is imperative for industry and academia to come together and design programmes relevant to the needs of this sector.”

Mr Thakur said the rapidly expanding digital infrastructure and ongoing advancements in the country had the potential to make India the preferred post-production hub of the media and entertainment industry.