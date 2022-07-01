Korea’s KBS screens ‘Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2’

(Photo: KBS)

Korean public broadcaster KBS is showing a new documentary series, ‘Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2’, featuring four mild dementia patients challenged to cook and sell their own food.

Located on the island of Jeju, a small restaurant is run by four seniors with star chef Lee Yeon-bok, comedian Song Eun-i, actor Jin Ji-hee, and television celebrity and chef Hong Seok-cheon.

A second season was commissioned after the huge success of its first, which explored issues such as the economy, social history and the environment, The Korea Herald reports.

The ground-breaking first season in 2018 presented the heart-warming stories of the dementia patients and showed their bravery in overcoming challenges. It received local and international awards.

Though the broadcast format remains the same, the location has changed from Seoul to Seogwipo on Jeju Island. A new group of seniors star in the show.

In addition to the cast’s daily life, ‘Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2’ also features the beautiful nature and scenery of the island.

Jointly produced by KBS and global media brand A+E Networks, the series will air in 24 other Asian countries, including Japan, Singapore and Thailand.

“Dementia is something that is experienced by people all around the world. We received positive reactions for featuring the topic with such a bright, calm tone,” a KBS press release quoted the producers as saying.

“Presenting our stories to a global audience is the next step for Korean documentary makers.”

The six-part documentary premiered on KBS on 30 June.