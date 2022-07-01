More Australians listening to online audio, says study

The number of Australians listening to online audio each week has climbed by 8 percent over the past year, according to a study released on 28 June by Edison Research and industry body Commercial Radio Australia.

Nearly 15.6 million Australians, or 71 percent of the population aged 12+, listen to online audio weekly, the Infinite Dial Australia 2022 study shows.

Online audio comprises AM, FM and DAB+ radio stations listened to online, podcasts and music streaming services.

The average time spent listening to online audio increased to 13 hours and 31 minutes per week, up from 12 hours and 11 minutes a year ago.

Overall, radio continued to be the most popular form of audio. It also remained the top audio source in the car with 80 percent listening to radio and nearly one in three people saying listened to podcasts in-car.

“The 2022 Infinite Dial results show that digital audio in Australia is booming while radio continues to be the leading choice of audio both at home and in the car,” said CRA Chief Executive Officer Ford Ennals.

The full report is available on the CRA website here.