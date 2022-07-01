Philippine radio broadcaster shot dead

Two masked gunmen have shot and killed a radio political commentator in broad daylight near his home on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

Police said Federico “Ding” Gempesaw was killed near his car, which he operated as a taxi, in Cagayan de Oro on 29 June.

A witness said the 62-year-old radio commentator had just stepped out of his taxi outside his house when the gunmen shot him at close range after a tussle.

Mr Gempesaw, a hard-hitting radio commentator, was the host of a programme on the local station Radyo Natin.

Cagayan de Oro police said they were trying to establish a motive for the killing and identify the gunmen, who fled on a motorcycle without a licence plate.