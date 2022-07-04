Searching for Singapore’s next radio star

Singapore’s Mediacorp is to hold a talent contest, The Star Voice, to find the next radio star among nine aspiring DJs.

From 21 July, the six-episode competition will see contestants in an unscripted reality show as they learn from the industry’s best and take on challenges in elimination rounds before one is crowned the eventual winner.

The Star Voice follows past successes of the show, previously named The Sound Makers, which provided a launchpad for the careers of many personalities such as YES 933 DJs Chen Ning and Zhu Zeliang.

Hosted by YES 933 DJ Hazelle Teo, the reality show will enable viewers and fans to journey alongside the contestants as they embark on an intense, action-packed competition.

Over two months, contestants will be mentored by veteran radio personalities Dennis Chew, Pan Jiabiao and Zhong Kunhua, while they take on challenges such as storytelling, radio show production, radio drama production and audio advertisement production over a series of knockout elimination rounds.

The eventual winner will receive a one-year contract with Mediacorp as well as cash and prizes including a new car.

The show will be available on meWATCH, Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube and meLISTEN every Thursday from 21 July, with the grand final on 25 August.