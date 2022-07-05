ABC News services now being shown on Qantas network

Travellers now enjoy access to ABC News services when travelling on Qantas flights and in lounges after a new agreement was signed by the two organisations.

From 1 July, passengers on Qantas domestic and international flights have been able to watch news and information from Australia’s national broadcaster, including business, sport, weather and entertainment reports.

ABC News produces two Qantas specific bulletins each day of 30 minutes each, presented and reported by ABC journalists.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson said the three-year agreement meant audiences could access ABC News content wherever they were travelling in the world.

“This is a significant partnership between two of Australia’s most recognised and valued organisations. Qantas passengers deserve the most trusted news and information services and the ABC is very happy to be there with them.

“The bulletins we produce for Qantas will bring key stories and conversations from across Australia and the world into Qantas aircraft and lounges.”

Qantas Chief Customer Officer, Stephanie Tully, said the agreement would keep travellers well informed of the day’s events.

“We’re delighted to have ABC News bulletins on board,” she said.

The arrangement means the pay TV channel Sky News Australia is no longer screened in the airline’s lounges.