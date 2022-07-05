Tonga’s TBC gets early warning system upgrade

(Photo: Tonga Department of Communications)

Tonga Broadcasting Commission’s infrastructure is being improved under a Japanese-funded project to complete Tonga’s National Early Warning System.

A 14-member team from Japan has arrived in Tonga to continue the project, which is tentatively scheduled to be completed by September this year.

The team met the head of the Tonga government’s implementation agency and representatives of TBC to discuss the agenda for the completion of the project.

The Japanese government has provided a grant for the project worth the equivalent of US$24 million.

The main purpose of the project is to realise the swift transmission of warning and safety information on natural disasters by installing an emergency radio communication system and an early warning sound alert system all over Tonga as well as improving TBC’s broadcasting infrastructure.