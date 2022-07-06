ABU and Italian broadcaster RAI to expand partnership

The President of Italy’s public broadcaster RAI, Marinella Soldi, and the ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, have met in Rome to discuss ways of expanding the partnership between their organisations.

The meeting took place on 5 July alongside the annual ABU-RAI Days, a forum that connects broadcasters from Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Ms Soldi and Dr Mottaghi agreed to further strengthen the partnership and jointly initiate capacity building initiatives, as well as looking at other possible areas of cooperation.

Both parties expressed their satisfaction with the quality and networking opportunity that ABU-RAI Days offers to broadcasters from Asia and Europe.

Ms Soldi confirmed that RAI would continue to host ABU-RAI Days in Italy.