Legendary Indonesian singer Bob Tutupoly dies

(Photo: Bob Tutupoly’s Facebook page)

Bob Tutupoly, a legendary Indonesian singer and TV quiz show host, died in Jakarta on 5 July at the age of 82 after a long illness.

As well as being an acclaimed singer in the 1960s and 1970s, Tutupoly was an iconic host of quiz shows on public broadcaster TVRI. The shows included Pesona 13 and Ragam Pesona.

Born in Surabaya in 1939, he began singing professionally in 1965. He went on to become popular not only in Indonesia but in neighbouring countries such as Malaysia and Singapore.

After a stint in the US from 1969, he returned to Indonesia in 1977 and recorded his most famous song, Widuri.

Tutupoly was also an actor, appearing in films such as 1977’s Penasaran (Curious) and 2008’s Sebelah Mata (Underestimate).