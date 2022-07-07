SBS launches multilingual Australian Census Explorer

SBS has launched a new interactive tool inviting all Australians to explore the 2021 Census results in eight different languages, extending the reach of the national snapshot to multilingual communities across Australia.

Alongside English, the SBS Australian Census Explorer is available for the first time in Arabic, Greek, Italian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese, presenting a powerful visual of who are Australians today through fun, easy-to-use interactive elements.

SBS’s unique tool also provides insights into First Nations peoples and communities, enabling all Australians to gain a deeper understanding of the diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, languages and cultures.

SBS’s Census Explorer will be a useful and practical tool for any organisation that wishes to learn more about the makeup of an increasingly diverse Australia.

Settlement services and community groups can use the platform to better understand migrant demographics, educational institutions can engage students with new insights about their region, and business and government groups can rely on trusted data to inform effective practice.

The SBS Australian Census Explorer is driven by the Australian Bureau of Statistics Census 2021 data, including data from 2016 and 2011 for comparison purposes.

Mandi Wicks, SBS Director of News and Current Affairs, said: “The SBS Australian Census Explorer is unique and invites Australians to be curious about their neighbourhood, town or city, to see for themselves how our population is changing and how our diversity is increasing; all brought alive by the Explorer’s interactive platform.”

Access the SBS Australian Census Explorer here.