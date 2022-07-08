DW launches season 2 of HER – Women in Asia

(Photo: DW)

Germany’s international public broadcaster Deutsche Welle has launched season 2 of its series HER – Women in Asia.

The series is being made available progressively across DW platforms since 6 July. Season 2 includes three new regions: Thailand, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

HER portrays the lives of women from all spheres of Asian societies. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal issues concerning women.

New topics in season 2 include solo motherhood in Pakistan, fighting for a family-friendly work culture in Hong Kong and caring for an autistic child in Indonesia.

The multimedia format can be accessed gradually on-demand on dw.com, on DW TV and on DW’s social media channels in seven languages: English, Hindi, Mandarin, Indonesian, Urdu, Tamil and Bengali.

Protagonists featured in season 1 came from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan and Taiwan; season 2 includes stories from Thailand, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

The co-production between DW and its Asian partners, including PIK Film in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, Scroll Media in India and filmmaker Omer Nafees in Pakistan, is available on 25 partner platforms in Asia, including VOOT and Starzplay.

As of December 2021, the videos of season 1 were viewed 31.5 million times across all DW and partner platforms.