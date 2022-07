Ha Myo gives ‘xam’ a new life

‘Xam’ is music of blind buskers who sing for a living. With a passion for the traditional music genre, Hà Myo has revived such a Vietnamese treasured folk music genre.

Song list:

1. Xam – 4 seasons of Hanoi flowers

2. Xam – Green spring

3. Đập nàng khọt

4. Xam Hanoi

Photo: VOV