Qatar Media Corp wins three awards at Gulf festival

Qatar Media Corporation has won three awards at the 15th Gulf Radio and Television Festival organised by GCC Radio and Television broadcasting in Manama.

‘Speed’, a programme produced by Al Kass Sports Channels, received the Golden Sail in the sports programme category.

Qatar Radio received the Golden Sail for its radio programme ‘Climate Change’, while the ‘Fastabko Al Khairat – Be ahead of the good deeds’ programme, produced by Qatar TV, received the Silver Sail in the religious programme category.

The theme of the festival was ‘Our Media is Our Identity’, Qatar News Agency reports.

The festival included four seminars in which Qatari and Gulf media professionals took part. The seminars were on the future of stardom and responsibility, the future of media training in the Gulf, Gulf women in the media, and youth experiences.