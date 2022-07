Sonata No25 by Anson Wong

Anson Wong has won numerous prizes in the annual Hong Kong School Music Festivals, Silver Prize of 17th Chopin International Piano Competition in Tokyo, the Gold Prize Award and two additional special jury prizes in the Ishikawa International Piano Competition held in Kanazawa, Japan. In 2019, he was awarded the undergraduate four-year full scholarship of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Scholarship program.

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32