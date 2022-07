Ziad Bourji

Ziad Bourji is a very talented Lebanese singer, composer, writer and actor. In 2012, he earned the title of Best Singer and Best Composer at the Murex D’or Awards. He is the first Lebanese artist to be trend on Youtube in over 200 millions views.

Song list:

1. Wen Baddak Trouh

2. Shou Helo

3. La Ouyounak L Helwin

4. Helyani

5. Habibi

6. Ana Wiyak

7. Ana Albi Alayk

8. Belahza

Photo: Radio Liban