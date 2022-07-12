India’s Prasar Bharati launches new logo

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has unveiled a new logo.

The logo was unveiled in New Delhi on 11 July by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra, in the presence of Mayank Kumar Agrawal, CEO, Prasar Bharati, Sunil, Additional DG, Prasar Bharati, DPS Negi, Member (Finance), Prasar Bharati, and other officers of the ministry and the broadcaster.

The logo is inspired by the identities of its television and radio services, Doordarshan and All India Radio.

It not only encloses elements from their logos but uses their colour combinations to complement the identity of Prasar Bharati as a public service broadcaster.

