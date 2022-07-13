New Director of ABU News

Deborah Steele is the new Director of ABU News. She formally commenced her term on July 1.

Deborah brings decades of experience as a journalist and news leader at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and a thorough knowledge of the ABU and its activities.

Deborah served on the ABC News Executive for five years, contributing to the division’s strategic direction and policy development. She also undertook a review of news syndication, resulting in the development of new products and services.

She led the ABC’s Asia-Pacific news team from 2009 to 2017, overseeing Asia Pacific news and current affairs for the ABC’s international services, the ABC’s television news channel and abc.net.au. She established Australia’s first 24/7 multiplatform newsroom producing content for digital platforms, television and radio. Deborah is also a former Chief Editor and Executive Producer of news and current affairs at Radio Australia.

Deborah is a former member of the ABU News Group, chair of the ABU Radio Working Party and deputy chair of the ABU Programme Committee. She has addressed numerous ABU conferences and events.