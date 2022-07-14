Lead DD India anchors to host Global News Forum

DD India has named the hosts for the 2022 Global News Forum.

They are journalist, anchor and consulting editor Sakal Bhatt and journalist and host of ChangeMakers, Shubhendu Ghosh.

The Global News Forum will bring together news leaders from across Asia and the Pacific.

It will be held at the Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi on October 4.

The theme this year is Truth and Trust at times of Crisis, including the war in Ukraine and the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, to COVID-19, threats to food security, natural disasters and climate change.

Registrations close on July 30.