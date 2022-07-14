Malaysia’s MEASAT makes two key appointments

Malaysia’s MEASAT Satellite Systems has announced two key appointments.

Ganendra Selvaraj has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. He will oversee MEASAT’s Sales, Customer Engineering, Business Development and Corporate Communications functions.

As a member of the MEASAT’s Executive Committee, he will focus on building the MEASAT customer base and expanding its commercial activities in support of the MEASAT Group’s long-term strategy.

With close to 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Ganendra joined MEASAT in 2004, performing a broad spectrum of technical and commercial roles.

Jeevan Rao is the new Associate Vice President – Network Engineering & Operations.

Jeevan has been with MEASAT since 2008 and holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering (Mechatronics) from University Technology Malaysia and Master of Science in Communications & Network Engineering from University Putra Malaysia.

With almost 25 years of experience in satellite communications, broadcast and telecommunications industry, he brings experience in both space and ground segments, video broadcasting and DTH, and VSAT and cellular backhaul networks.

In his new role, Jeevan will oversee MEASAT’s Service Delivery, Network Management Centre, Remote Site Support, System Development and Information Technology departments.

The appointments follow the successful launch of the company’s latest satellite, MEASAT-3d, from French Guiana on 23 June.